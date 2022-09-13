National Geographic Qazaqstan launches ‘Science is interesting’ project at schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 'Science is interesting' project for pupils and geography teachers started at schools. It is initiated by KAZMEDIA HOLDING with the support of Chevron Company.

The workshops to be held as part of the project will show teachers the ways for efficient use of the resources of the National Geographic magazine which has a 134-year-long history of reporting and a rich database of international research, photo, and video files. The first part of the workshops for teachers is to be held today, September 13 in Nur-Sultan.

The workshops are organized as part of the 'The reading school' project initiated by the Head of State.

The 'Science is interesting' project has two goals. The first is to expand accessibility to the world’s high-quality scientific content in Kazakh. To this end, the company works at providing school libraries with collections of the National Geographic magazine in Kazakh. The collections will be delivered to the schools in West Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty by the yearend. And the second is to raise public interest in science. To achieve this special theme seminars for teachers and school students will be held.



