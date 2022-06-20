Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 June 2022, 12:25
National Fund’s resources are actively consumed - Accounts Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from the National Fund in 2021, Chairperson of the Accounts Committee Natalya Godunova said at the joint session of the Parliament chambers in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

She reminded that the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan (NFRK) was established to save the country’s financial resources for future generations and to reduce budget’s dependence on the situation at the global market of raw materials.

Since 2015 the National Fund's resources have been consumed actively, she stressed.

«As for years 2019-2020, we needed to launch anti-crisis measures to solve the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But in 2021, the situation improved significantly,» Godunova added.

«Although the Head of State commissioned not to use the National Fund’s resources, 4.5 trillion tenge was spent from it in 2021, while the revenues amounted to 4.3 trillion tenge. As per the legislation, 30% withdrawal limit shall remain untouchable,» Natalya Godunova noted.


Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region