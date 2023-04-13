National Fund's currency assets increase by $1bln in Mar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The volume of the National Fund’s currency assets amounted to 58.4 billion US dollars in late March, according to Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Aliya Moldabekova said, Kazinform reports.

«At the end of March, the volume of the National Fund’s currency assets reached 58.4 billion US dollars having increased by 1.05 billion US dollars in the last month,» Aliya Moldabekova said.

«The increased market volatility after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, as well as problems at Credit Suisse, were neutralized by timely support of the banking sector from the US and European regulators. The growth of risk appetite was reflected in the positive revaluation of stocks and bonds. The Fund’s investment income in March made 1.5 billion US dollars,» she explained.

Besides, asset growth was facilitated by foreign exchange earnings of the National Fund, which made about 300 million US dollars in March, she added.

«At the same time, 473 billion tenge was transferred from the National Fund to the republican budget in the form of transfers last month. For these purposes, assets worth 721 million US dollars were sold on the domestic foreign exchange market,» the Deputy Chairman of the National Bank noted.



