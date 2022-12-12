Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

National Fund’s assets rise to $55.8bn in 2022

12 December 2022, 16:29
National Fund’s assets rise to $55.8bn in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov reported an increase in assets of the National Fund during an expanded government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The assets of the National Fund increased to up to $55.8bn due to a recovery in oil prices leading to higher revenues of KZT6trl, including $9.8bn in foreign currency. Despite a downturn in the financial market the National Fund’s profitability since inception stands at 3.08% in annual terms,» said Pirmatov during an expanded session of the government.

According to him, gross international reserves stood at $89.7bn as of December 1, 2022.

«Gold reserves decreased by $467mln in 2022 due to declining gold prices, national debt repayment, and currency interventions in the first quarter of the current year,» said the speaker.

The expanded government session under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussing the implementation of the main indicators of social and economic development of the country for 2022 and the plans of the Government’s work for 2023 was held on Monday.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstani schoolchildren claim 6 medals at Int’l Junior Science Olympiad
Kazakh skier hauls bronze at FIS European Cup in Finland
Mets issue weather advisory for 6 regions of Kazakhstan Dec 13
Kazakhstani skier claims silver at FIS Para Nordic World Cup
President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging
Kazakhstan should fully provide people with food staples – President
Kazakh yurt presented for first time in capital of African Union
President asks PM if his Cabinet ready to cope with all economic challenges
News Partner
Popular
1 December 12. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan-Luxembourg bilateral relations discussed
3 December 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 148 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Snowfall, ground blizzard forecast in north, east of Kazakhstan Dec 12

News