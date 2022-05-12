National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Fund revenues grew more than fivefold since the beginning of the year as compared to the same period of 2021 due to a significant rise in oil prices, « Kazakh National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov said.

«The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments,» Pirmatov told the Government meeting.

He added that the National Fun assets made USD 52.4 bln.

The National Fund's profitability since its creation up to April 30, 2022, on a year-on-year basis, made 3.22%. The profitability for the past five and past 10 years on a year-on-year basis hit 2.38% and 1.62% correspondingly.



