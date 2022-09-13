National Fund revenues grew by almost 3.3 times

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Amid the oil price hikes the revenues of the National Fund reached USD 4.6 trl increasing by almost 3.3 times since the beginning of the year,» Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank Akylzhan Baimagambetov said at today’s Government meeting.

The foreign reserves of the National Bank made USD 32.7 bln, the National Fund assets hit USD 53.8 bln.

He also added that the average annual yield of the National Fund from the foundation up to the end of August this year made 3.95%, 1.29% and 1.39% on a year-on-year basis for the past 5 and 10 years correspondingly.



