Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government
National Fund revenues grew by almost 3.3 times
13 September 2022, 12:00

National Fund revenues grew by almost 3.3 times

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Amid the oil price hikes the revenues of the National Fund reached USD 4.6 trl increasing by almost 3.3 times since the beginning of the year,» Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh National Bank Akylzhan Baimagambetov said at today’s Government meeting.

The foreign reserves of the National Bank made USD 32.7 bln, the National Fund assets hit USD 53.8 bln.

He also added that the average annual yield of the National Fund from the foundation up to the end of August this year made 3.95%, 1.29% and 1.39% on a year-on-year basis for the past 5 and 10 years correspondingly.


Related news
Sole shareholder of Ak Zhol KZ Corporation to reduce authorized capital
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
Read also
Annual inflation up to 9.9% in the euro area, up to 10.9% in the EU
Over 13,000 ethnic Kazakhs returned to Kazakhstan since Jan 2022
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
Sole shareholder of Ak Zhol KZ Corporation to reduce authorized capital
Kazakh PM arrives in Yerevan for working visit
Ecology Ministry to announce soon comprehensive plan of water sector’s development
Kazakh PM calls for observance of UNESCO recommendations to preserve Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

News

Archive