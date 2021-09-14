National Fund assets hit USD 56.9 bln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The assets of the Kazakh National Fund hit USD 56.9 bln at the close of August,» National bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev told the Government meeting.

USD 845 mln was sold this August to allocate targeted and guaranteed transfers for KZT 396 bln. Revenues to the National Fund in August hit KZT 420 bln, including USD 506 mln in foreign currency and KZT 215 bln, he explained.

Investment revenue of the National Fund for August this year achieved KZT 316 mln. Since the beginning of the year it hit KZT 2.3 bln or 4.11% mainly thanks to continued increase in the share market.



