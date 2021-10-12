Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Fund assets decrease, Dossayev

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 11:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The National Fund assets decreases due to market correction,» National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dosayev told the Government sitting.

«The key trends at the world markets as signals of the U.S. Federal Reserve System incentives program curtailing and market correction led to a decrease in international reserves of the country. The assets of the National Bank hit USD 55 bln at the close of September reducing by USD 1.9 bln for a month,» he added.

USD 913 mln was sold to provide targeted and guaranteed transfers for USD 392 bln. The National Fund revenues made KZT 135 bln, as well as USD 259 mln or KZT 110 bln in equivalent. The investment revenue of the National Fund for September this year made (-) USD 1.20 bln or (-) 2.11% due to correction.

As of October 11 the National Fund investment revenue partly retrieved to reach USD 250 mln since the start of the month.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
