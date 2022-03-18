Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Economy Ministry proceeds to crisis bailout plan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 March 2022, 10:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov announced the beginning of the work under the crisis bailout plan, Kazinform reports.

«Pursuant to the President’s Address the National Economy Ministry proceeded to implementing the crisis bailout plan. Certain proposals are being studied jointly with the responsible state bodies,» he told the Government meeting.

The Minster said that each task of the Head of State outlined in the Address to the Nation will be extensively studied.

«For the efficient development of the President’s Address the Ministry will work on the principles of red tape reduction and result-orientedness,» he resumed.


