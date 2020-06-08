Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    National Economy Minister on most promising areas of economy amid quarantine

    8 June 2020, 16:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Economy Minister, Ruslan Dalenov, has named the most promising areas of economy amid the quarantine regime imposed in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Referring to the current figures and trends, the minister described domestic tourism, e-commerce, transit, IT, services sector, especially the medical and educational ones, as holding potential.

    Mr. Dalenov also revealed Kazakhstan will make good use of digitalization.

    According to him, digitalization as well as remote ways of working, delivering services, will be more present in all areas of economy. He also noted that the share of traditional growth drivers, including oil and ores, will wane due to the diminishing demand.

    He went on to say that the agricultural food products sector has great potential both in terms of output and employment.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays