National Economy Minister on most promising areas of economy amid quarantine

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2020, 16:17
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Economy Minister, Ruslan Dalenov, has named the most promising areas of economy amid the quarantine regime imposed in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Referring to the current figures and trends, the minister described domestic tourism, e-commerce, transit, IT, services sector, especially the medical and educational ones, as holding potential.

Mr. Dalenov also revealed Kazakhstan will make good use of digitalization.

According to him, digitalization as well as remote ways of working, delivering services, will be more present in all areas of economy. He also noted that the share of traditional growth drivers, including oil and ores, will wane due to the diminishing demand.

He went on to say that the agricultural food products sector has great potential both in terms of output and employment.




