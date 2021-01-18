National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Asset Irgaliyev is appointed as the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, the Head of State signed a decree «On the composition of the Government of Kazakhstan». The President decreed to appoint Asset Irgaliyev as the National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the appointment worked as the 1st Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1986 in Kostanay is the graduate of KIMEP, International Business School, Sweden, University of York, University of Nottingham.

Since March 2018 until March 2019 acted as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan. also worked as the Deputy Head of the PM’s Office.