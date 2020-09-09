National Economy Minister calls on all-round support of business in post-quarantine period

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov has called on all-round support of business in the post-quarantine period nationwide, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Government’s session on Wednesday, Minister Dalenov said that in the post-quarantine period it is crucial to concentrate on several aspects, including all-round support of business, ensure Kazakhstani content and employment, attract investment, creation conditions for production and export of goods, as well as tighten control over price monitoring to avoid seasonal fluctuation of prices.

These measures, according to him, will help revive Kazakhstan’s economy in the post-quarantine period.

In his report at the Government’s session, Ruslan Dalenov also revealed that real sector of economy has been demonstrating solid performance in January-July 2020. For instance, car manufacturing has grown by 51.8%, pharmaceuticals production by 34.1%, paper production by 15.3%, housing commissioning by 6.4% in the reporting period. It was also noted that car exports has skyrocketed seven fold in the first seven months of 2020.



