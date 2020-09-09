Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

National Economy Minister calls on all-round support of business in post-quarantine period

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 September 2020, 11:41
National Economy Minister calls on all-round support of business in post-quarantine period

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov has called on all-round support of business in the post-quarantine period nationwide, Kazinform reports.

While addressing the Government’s session on Wednesday, Minister Dalenov said that in the post-quarantine period it is crucial to concentrate on several aspects, including all-round support of business, ensure Kazakhstani content and employment, attract investment, creation conditions for production and export of goods, as well as tighten control over price monitoring to avoid seasonal fluctuation of prices.

These measures, according to him, will help revive Kazakhstan’s economy in the post-quarantine period.

In his report at the Government’s session, Ruslan Dalenov also revealed that real sector of economy has been demonstrating solid performance in January-July 2020. For instance, car manufacturing has grown by 51.8%, pharmaceuticals production by 34.1%, paper production by 15.3%, housing commissioning by 6.4% in the reporting period. It was also noted that car exports has skyrocketed seven fold in the first seven months of 2020.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital