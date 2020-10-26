National distribution system project to go ahead in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A national distribution system is set to become the main Eurasian food hub infrastructure, Bakyt Sultanov, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister told a briefing held at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the national distribution system is to include 24 wholesale distribution centers set to provide services in farm produce’s conservation and re-distribution.

He went on to say that such centers would consolidate the farms’ efforts in purchasing raw materials, producing, and selling produce as well as ensure farmers have guaranteed sales and income growth.

In general, the national distribution system is to cluster farmers, purchasers, transport workers, sellers, and consumers.

The project is starting to be implemented as the business consortium of companies interested in constructing the first seven wholesale distribution centers has reached out to the Ministry with a private finance initiative.

The said facilities are set to be built in Michurino village, Aksu town of Pavlodar region, city of Kapchagay of Almaty region, city of Shu of Zhambyl region as well as in major cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and Almaty.

The minister added that work is to be conducted to attract private investors to build the 17 other centers by the end of the year.



