Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

National distribution system project to go ahead in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 October 2020, 16:20
National distribution system project to go ahead in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A national distribution system is set to become the main Eurasian food hub infrastructure, Bakyt Sultanov, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister told a briefing held at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the national distribution system is to include 24 wholesale distribution centers set to provide services in farm produce’s conservation and re-distribution.

He went on to say that such centers would consolidate the farms’ efforts in purchasing raw materials, producing, and selling produce as well as ensure farmers have guaranteed sales and income growth.

In general, the national distribution system is to cluster farmers, purchasers, transport workers, sellers, and consumers.

The project is starting to be implemented as the business consortium of companies interested in constructing the first seven wholesale distribution centers has reached out to the Ministry with a private finance initiative.

The said facilities are set to be built in Michurino village, Aksu town of Pavlodar region, city of Kapchagay of Almaty region, city of Shu of Zhambyl region as well as in major cities of Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, and Almaty.

The minister added that work is to be conducted to attract private investors to build the 17 other centers by the end of the year.


Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary