    National development project to create over 1.7 mln new jobs

    26 October 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Labour and Social Protection Minister Serik Shapkenov announced estimated job opportunities to be created under the national entrepreneurship development project, Kazinform reports.

    «Above 464,000 new jobs, including 56% of permanent jobs, were generated under the private initiatives state program. The most workplaces are created under the Nurly zher program, development of territories and private investments,» the Minister said at the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan.

    He also stressed that it is targeted to create 1,750 mln new jobs within the national entrepreneurship promotion project by 2025. To this end he asked governors to approve regional employment maps and provide timely completion of the integrated map to monitor generation of new workplaces.

    The Minister also highlighted reduction of unemployment rates. He mentioned that the youth unemployment decreased as compared to the last year to hit 3.7%.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

