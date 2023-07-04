Go to the main site
    National Day of Dombra celebrated in Paris

    4 July 2023, 09:24

    PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in France has organized a concert in celebration of the National Day of Dombra, Kazinform reports.

    The guests enjoyed popular compositions and little-known kuys performed by Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of musical contests and festivals Yerbolat Mustafayev, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Welcoming the attendees, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to France Gulssara Arystankulova and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France Sadyk Sher-Niyaz noted the importance of dombra as a treasure of the two nations in preservation and revival of national culture and identity.

    Yerbolat Mustafayev performed kuys by Kurmangazy, Dauletkerey, Nurgissa Tlendiyev, Abdimomyn Zheldibayev and other famous Kazakh kuyshi. He told also the guests about the history of dombra and shared interesting facts related to the composers.

    The event is a part of the initiative aimed at popularized and preservation of Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage abroad.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

