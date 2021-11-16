Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

National Council of Public Trust helps solve problems in regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 November 2021, 15:45
National Council of Public Trust helps solve problems in regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov opened the 6th session of the National Council of Public Trust in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the session, Koshanov revealed that active citizens from the regions of Kazakhstan have joined the Council this year. According to him, that helped the Council focus on the problems of the regions of the country. Members of the Council not only help map out specific proposals but also facilitate successful implementation of much-needed reforms.

Yerlan Koshanov added that the session is held virtually due to the quarantine restrictions and the coronavirus pandemic.

For his part, Adviser to President Yerlan Karin pointed out that members of the Council have already held seven online meetings with ministers this year to find solutions to pressing issues. A number of additional meetings with ministers is planned in the nearest future.

Karin also said the members of the Council have traveled to the regions of the country starting from May 2021. They have already been to Mangistau, North Kazakhstan as well as Karaganda regions to establish contacts with active citizens of the regions where important questions were raised. Analogous meetings are set to take place in other regions of the country.

In his words, the members of the Council also constantly monitor the pace of implementation of the reforms spearheaded by the President.


Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes