National Council for Public Trust discusses approaches to further political reforms

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 February 2022, 19:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Members of the National Council for Public Trust convened for a working meeting with the participation of Secretary of State Yerlan Karin on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Council.

During the meeting, Yerlan Karin paid utmost attention to new initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and announced further implementation of gradual political reforms.

For their part, members of the National Council put forward their proposals and recommendations on shaping up basic approaches to further political reforms. Experts stressed the need to map out systemic political reforms that will facilitate further development of democratic society and become the foundation of New Kazakhstan.

33 laws have been adopted within the framework of the National Council’s initiatives since its establishment. 12 draft laws have been submitted and are under consideration of government bodies and the Kazakh Parliament.


