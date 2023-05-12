Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.22 eur/kzt 485.09

    rub/kzt 5.88 cny/kzt 64.04
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    National commission on state symbols and heraldry convenes in Kazakh capital

    12 May 2023, 18:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the national commission on state symbols and heraldry in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

    At the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State raised the question of further improving of the country’s heraldic symbolics.

    Akimats of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions made reports on the promotion and use of state symbols.

    In conclusion, Karin assigned state bodies to strengthen control over the promulgation and use of state symbols.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Secretary of State of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
    2 18 rail cars derailed in Shymkent
    3 Kazakhstan strives to contribute to higher education development in Asia – PM Smailov
    4 Mpox emergency is over: WHO
    5 Windy conditions to persist across Kazakhstan May 12