National commission on state symbols and heraldry convenes in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Yerlan Karin held a meeting of the national commission on state symbols and heraldry in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform quotes the Akorda press service.

At the XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Head of State raised the question of further improving of the country’s heraldic symbolics.

Akimats of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions made reports on the promotion and use of state symbols.

In conclusion, Karin assigned state bodies to strengthen control over the promulgation and use of state symbols.