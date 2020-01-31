National Commission for UNESCO and ISWESCO holds regular meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ISWESCO), held its regular sitting at the National Academic Library, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Culture and Sport, Chairperson of the Commission Aktoty Raimkulova and attended by the heads of governmental structures, prominent workers of education, science and culture.

The participants discussed the results of the Commission’s work in two years, its thematic committees, clubs and the UNESCO Associated Schools. In particular, two more national parks of Kazakhstan – Charyn and Jongar Alatau – were included into the world network of the UNESCO biosphere reserves.

Two more nominations from Kazakhstan - Korkyt’s Heritage and Traditional spring festive rites of the Kazakh horse breeders – Kymyzmuryndyk, Biebailau and Aigyr Kosu – were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. An international forum on «The Great Steppe: Spiritual Heritage and Its Contribution to World History» was held in Paris under the UNESCO patronage.

Kazakhstan was elected as a member of the International Co-ordinating Council of the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme, while Chief of the National Commission for UNESCO Roman Yaschenko was elected to the International Advisory Committee for Biosphere Reserves.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs – Deputy Chairman of the National Commission Yerzhan Ashikbayev highlighted that the UNESCO remains an important partner of Kazakhstan in achievement of the objectives in socio-cultural sphere and a unique platform for the propagation of national achievements in culture, science, education and IT.

The participants also discussed the priority areas of the Commission’s activity for 2020 including the issues of preparation and promotion of new national nominations to the World Heritage List and UNESCO Intangible Heritage.

Special attention was given to the discussion of the issue of organization of celebration of the 1,150th anniversary of Al-Farabi and the 2,200th anniversary of Shymkent.