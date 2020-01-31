Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

National Commission for UNESCO and ISWESCO holds regular meeting in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 January 2020, 17:47
National Commission for UNESCO and ISWESCO holds regular meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ISWESCO), held its regular sitting at the National Academic Library, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

The meeting was chaired by Minister of Culture and Sport, Chairperson of the Commission Aktoty Raimkulova and attended by the heads of governmental structures, prominent workers of education, science and culture.

The participants discussed the results of the Commission’s work in two years, its thematic committees, clubs and the UNESCO Associated Schools. In particular, two more national parks of Kazakhstan – Charyn and Jongar Alatau – were included into the world network of the UNESCO biosphere reserves.

photo

Two more nominations from Kazakhstan - Korkyt’s Heritage and Traditional spring festive rites of the Kazakh horse breeders – Kymyzmuryndyk, Biebailau and Aigyr Kosu – were inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. An international forum on «The Great Steppe: Spiritual Heritage and Its Contribution to World History» was held in Paris under the UNESCO patronage.

Kazakhstan was elected as a member of the International Co-ordinating Council of the UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme, while Chief of the National Commission for UNESCO Roman Yaschenko was elected to the International Advisory Committee for Biosphere Reserves.

Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs – Deputy Chairman of the National Commission Yerzhan Ashikbayev highlighted that the UNESCO remains an important partner of Kazakhstan in achievement of the objectives in socio-cultural sphere and a unique platform for the propagation of national achievements in culture, science, education and IT.

photo

The participants also discussed the priority areas of the Commission’s activity for 2020 including the issues of preparation and promotion of new national nominations to the World Heritage List and UNESCO Intangible Heritage.

Special attention was given to the discussion of the issue of organization of celebration of the 1,150th anniversary of Al-Farabi and the 2,200th anniversary of Shymkent.

photo


UNESCO   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region