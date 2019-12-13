National budget revenues augment by 101.3% — Alikhan Smailov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In 11 months of 2019, state budget received more than 8 trillion tenge. First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov reported on this at the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, primeminister.kz reports.

«In 11 months of 2019, the amount of state budget revenues comprised 8 trillion 514 billion tenge. State budget revenues augmented by 101.3%, the Republican increased by 100.3% and the local budget — by 104.1%. Net revenues of the republican budget amounted to 6 trillion 219 billion tenge,» Smailov said.

Compared to the same period in 2018, state budget revenues increased by 115% or 1 trillion 129 billion tenge, republican budget - by 118% or 965 billion tenge and local budgets – by 107.7% or 165 billion tenge .

The growth rate of income was mainly ensurd by the following taxes: value added tax on homemade goods, corporate income tax and taxes on international trade and foreign operations.

Local budget revenues augmented almost in all the regions except ofr the city of Nur-Sultan and Mangistau region.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Finance, the state budget expenditures were utilized by 98.3%, the republican budget — by 99.4%, and local budgets — by 97.4%.

»In the reporting local budgets received target transfers to the amount of 1 trillion 521 billion tenge. 1 trillion 455 billion tenge or 95.6% of this amount has been utilized. 66 billion tenge remained unutilized,» added Smailov.

As of Dec. 1, 2019, the funds allocated for Nurly Zhol program’s implementation were utilized by 477 billion tenge.