Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    National Bank to lower inflation in Kazakhstan – Governor

    23 February 2021, 11:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erbolat Dossayev shared the plans that will help lower inflation in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the Government’s session on Tuesday, governor Erbolat Dossayev said the National Bank will work to gradually lower the inflation rate which, in turn, will reduce uncertainty in economy and spur its stable growth. Eventually it will ensure attractiveness of long-terms savings in national currency and allow the business sector to plan long-terms investment, he noted.

    Governor Dossayev added that in order to enhance the effectiveness of monetary policy the National Bank will take steps to increase the effectiveness of liquidity regulation.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays