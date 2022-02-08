Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    National Bank should pursue appropriate monetary policy

    8 February 2022, 16:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart assigned to build regulatory mechanisms so the banks would strive to credit efficient projects, Kazinform reports.

    «The National Bank should pursue independent and relevant monetary policy to achieve inflation corridor of 4-6% in 2022 and 4% by 2025,» the Head of State said at today’s Government sitting.

    The President said that since 2017 Kazakhstan has been realizing banking sector financial stability promotion program. Above KZT 700 bln was channeled to cover non-accrual loans losses. The net surplus of highly liquid assets of the banks is growing to stand at KZT 12 tn. These funds should work for the country’s economy, including development of appropriate conditions for business and mortgage market.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn