National Bank’s gold and currency reserves increased almost by $705mn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gold and currency reserves of the National Bank of Kazakhstan have risen almost by $705mn, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the country’s chief banker Yerbolat Dossayev, snce the year beginning tenge has weakened by 1.2%.

As for gold and currency reserves of the National Bank, their volume made $29.5bn as of November 1, 2019. In October this indicator rose by 2.4% or by $704.9mn.

«The National Fund’s assets in foreign currency increased by 0.9% in October and reached $59.9bn. The international reserves of the country made $89.4bn,» Dossayev said at the Government’s sitting.