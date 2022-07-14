Go to the main site
    National Bank’s assets amount to $51.9 billion

    14 July 2022, 12:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The foreign reserves of the Kazakh National Bank amount to $32 billion, having decreased by $2.4 billion since the beginning of the year, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s extended meeting today.

    In his words, it occurred because of currency interventions and reduction of balances on the accounts of second-tier banks, and repayments on external debts.

    «At the end of July 2022, the assets of the National Bank amounted to $51.9 billion having decreased by $3.4 billion. In order to allocate $2.4 trillion transfers to the national budget, $2.7 billion of currency assets were sold,» Pirmatov said.

    He added that due to the significant increase in oil prices, the revenues have increased 3-fold against the same period in 2021 and made 3.1 trillion since early 2022 . The gross international reserves amounted to $83.9 billion at the end of June.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    National Bank of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
