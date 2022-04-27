National Bank of Kazakhstan attends IMF Spring Meetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Kazakh National Bank took part in the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, Kazinform reports.

The delegation was led by the National Bank Chairman, Galimzhan Pirmatov. Pirmatov also attended the IMFC sitting with the participation of Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, heads of government, finance and economy ministers, heads of central banks of developed states, and emerging economies, international financial organizations.

Besides, the Kazakh delegation held a number of bilateral meetings as part of the IMF official events. Galimzhan Pirmatov met with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, to discuss the current geopolitical situation in the region and its impact on the national economy of Kazakhstan. Notably, Pirmatov held talks with Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank. The parties focused on the monetary policy amid the current situation, the impact of sanctions against Russia on Kazakhstan.

It is noteworthy, that the National Bank members met with global investors and took part in the meetings with S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s.