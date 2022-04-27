Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    National Bank of Kazakhstan attends IMF Spring Meetings

    27 April 2022, 14:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Kazakh National Bank took part in the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, Kazinform reports.

    The delegation was led by the National Bank Chairman, Galimzhan Pirmatov. Pirmatov also attended the IMFC sitting with the participation of Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, heads of government, finance and economy ministers, heads of central banks of developed states, and emerging economies, international financial organizations.

    Besides, the Kazakh delegation held a number of bilateral meetings as part of the IMF official events. Galimzhan Pirmatov met with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, to discuss the current geopolitical situation in the region and its impact on the national economy of Kazakhstan. Notably, Pirmatov held talks with Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank. The parties focused on the monetary policy amid the current situation, the impact of sanctions against Russia on Kazakhstan.

    It is noteworthy, that the National Bank members met with global investors and took part in the meetings with S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    IMF Regional Capacity Development Centre inaugurated in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region