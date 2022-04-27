Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

National Bank of Kazakhstan attends IMF Spring Meetings

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 April 2022, 14:33
National Bank of Kazakhstan attends IMF Spring Meetings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The delegation of the Kazakh National Bank took part in the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, Kazinform reports.

The delegation was led by the National Bank Chairman, Galimzhan Pirmatov. Pirmatov also attended the IMFC sitting with the participation of Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, heads of government, finance and economy ministers, heads of central banks of developed states, and emerging economies, international financial organizations.

Besides, the Kazakh delegation held a number of bilateral meetings as part of the IMF official events. Galimzhan Pirmatov met with Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, to discuss the current geopolitical situation in the region and its impact on the national economy of Kazakhstan. Notably, Pirmatov held talks with Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank. The parties focused on the monetary policy amid the current situation, the impact of sanctions against Russia on Kazakhstan.

It is noteworthy, that the National Bank members met with global investors and took part in the meetings with S&P, Fitch, and Moody’s.

National Bank of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023