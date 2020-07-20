Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

National Bank: Kazakhstan's GDP decreased by 1.8%

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
20 July 2020, 22:03
National Bank: Kazakhstan's GDP decreased by 1.8%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the results of the first half of 2020, Kazakhstan's GDP has decreased by 1.8%, while the forecast was -1.5%. This is due to the downturn in the service sector, despite the relaxation of quarantine measures and the opening of trade and catering facilities from mid-May 2020. Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of the National Bank.

According to the National Bank, such industries as information and communication (9.0%), healthcare, education and public administration made a positive contribution to the GDP dynamics.

There is an increase in the production of mining (2.2%) and manufacturing (4.8%). Economic activity is also supported by the expansion of construction (by 11.2%) and an increase in gross agricultural output (by 2.4%).

According to the National Bank, the volume of investments in fixed has decreased by 2.9%.


National Bank of Kazakhstan    Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital