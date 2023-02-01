Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets

1 February 2023, 13:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

The Head of State was informed about the results of implementation of the monetary policy in January 2023.

Galymzhan Pirmatov reported to the President on the situation in Kazakhstan’s economy and business activity, inflation factors and measures taken to reduce it, as well as on the state of the assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, National Fund and gold and currency reserves.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of effective implementation of the country’s monetary policy and further improvement of the currency market’s functioning.


