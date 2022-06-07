National Bank Governor reports on inflation changes and forecasts to President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, Tokayev heard a report on the preliminary results of the Nationa Bank's implementation of the monetary policy for January-May 2022.

The Head of State was also briefed on the situation in external and internal markets, inflation changes and forecasts, as well as the situation with international reserves.

Pirmatov presented the proposals to further develop the market of public securities and a national payment system.

Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of tasks aimed at the effective realization of the monetary policy, inflation containment, and increasing the efficiency of the stock markt.



