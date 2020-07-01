National Bank Chairman reports to Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Bank Chairman Yerbolat Dossayev and members of the board reported to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the monetary policy results for 2019, on state of gold and forex reserves and National Fund assets, the Akorda press service reports.

The President was also reported on realization of anti-crisis initiatives, plans for the second half of the year and measures taken to provide financial stability amid pandemic.

The Head of State noted importance of efficient implementation of the monetary policy in current conditions and stressed the need to take into consideration the fundamental trends in the international markets while developing the Monetary Policy Strategy until 2030. The new strategy should create incentives for macroeconomic stability and sustainable development of the country’s financial system. The President charged the National Bank and Financial market development and regulation agency to continue realizing the Roadmap. The Head of State highlighted the exchange rate stability.

Besides, the President tasked the National Bank, Government and AIFC to approve concept for the development of financial technologies and innovations until 2025. The Financial market development and regulation agency and National Bank were charged to take specific measures to increase economy and small and medium-sized business crediting.

Following the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the National Bank fruitful work at a new place as it was relocated to Nur-Sultan.