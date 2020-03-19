Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
National Bank chairman reports to Kazakh President

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 March 2020, 20:36
National Bank chairman reports to Kazakh President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the National Bank chairman, Yerbolat Dosayev, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the exchange situation and situation in the financial world, monetary policy measures taken to ensure financial stability and preserve business activity.

The Head of State noted importance of close coordination of measures and decisions of the National Bank, Government and national holdings to stabilize situation in the exchange market. Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to prevent inflation rate rise.

Following the meeting the President gave tasks to elaborate measures to support lending of Kazakhstani enterprises, including backing of their business operations.


