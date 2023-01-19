National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Following the efforts to strengthen bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madi Atamkulov visited the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia and held a meeting with the activists of the parliamentary friendship group with Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the presss service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat noted traditionally friendly and trusting nature of relations between the two countries, as well as Kazakhstan's will to strengthen cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Ambassador Atamkulov informed the Serbian parliamentarians about political and socio-economic reforms and transformations being implemented in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to the election cycle, which will result in a radical reboot of the country's political system.

Discussing the topic of strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, a mutual agreement was reached to intensify cooperation. In particular, the parties discussed the issue of mutual visits organization for the deputies of the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries parliaments.

During the meaningful dialogue, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan and Serbian deputies reviewed the potential of economic cooperation between the two countries, primarily in such sectors as agriculture and food production, IT and alternative energy, cooperation in the military-technical sphere, etc.

Particular attention was paid to the topic of interregional cooperation. The deputies of the friendship group expressed interest in strengthening twin-city relations between towns of Kazakhstan and Serbia.

Summarizing the meeting, the parties agreed that parliamentary friendship groups are an effective tool for promoting joint projects and initiatives.

The parliamentary friendship group with Kazakhstan of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia unites 20 deputies of the Serbian Parliament of the 13th convocation. Head of the group - Zoran Tomic.



