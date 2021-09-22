Go to the main site
    National Archives is the historical and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, PM

    22 September 2021, 14:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An international conference themed Independence and Elbasy: the new history of development, dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan and 15th anniversary of the Kazakh National Archives, started its work in the capital, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the participants the Kazakh PM, Askar Mamin, noted the important role of archiving in the history of independent Kazakhstan. He congratulated all on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan and 15th anniversary of the Kazakh National Archives. He noticed that the National Archives is the treasury of Kazakhstan, historical and cultural heritage of the people of Kazakhstan. The Archives is the national document warehouse of historical, scientific, economic and political meaning.

    In his Address the PM noted that the archives staff established close relations with foreign partners and made a great contribution to the development of international cooperation. On his own behalf and on behalf of the Kazakh Government wished the National Archives success.

    The conference is organized by the Library of the First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy and National Archives. It brings together experts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan.

    Following the conference a resolution will be adopted.


