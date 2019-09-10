Go to the main site
    National action plan for implementing President’s Address approved

    10 September 2019, 20:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Commentaries to the Decree of the President of Kazakhstan as of September 10, 2019 On measures for the realization of the State-of-the-Nation Address as of September 2, 2019 themed Constructive public dialogue is the backbone of stability and prosperity of Kazakhstan were published, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State approved the national action plan for implementing the Address to the Nation. It stipulates a package of specific measures aimed at civil society development, tightening grievous crimes criminal legislation, introducing administrative justice, small and medium business support, etc.

    Besides, the Government will adopt and insert amendments and alterations to the ongoing national programs (industrial-innovative development, Business Roadmap 2025, Nurly Zher, etc.).

    The greater part of the plan will be implemented until the yearend.

    The President’s Administration will monitor the timely fulfillment of the President’s initiatives.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan State of the Nation Address 2019
