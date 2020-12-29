Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
NatGeo photographers organize exhibition to showcase Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 December 2020, 14:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Geographic photographers initiated a special photo exhibition featuring Nur-Sultan at the Palace of Independence, the official website of the city administration reads.

The Uly Dala Zhuregi (The Heart of the Great Steppe) exhibition showcases more than 150 works of Kazakhstani and foreign authors.

It demonstrates photos of world-known photographers George Steinmetz, Antonio Politano, Sasin Tipchai, Nikita Basov, Turar Kazangapov and Kazakhstani photographers.

The photos demonstrate the life of the city, people’s social, business and cultural lives, sports world, unique cuisine, and brightest sites of attraction.

The entrance is free.

The exhibition is also available online at nursultankorme.kz.


