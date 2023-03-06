Natalya Godunova reports to President on Supreme Audit Chamber's work in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber Natalya Godunova, Kazinform has learned from the Akroda press office.

Natalya Godunova reported to the Head of State on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber’s work in 2022. In the reporting period, the Chamber conducted 20 audits in 124 state-run organizations with a total budget of 5 trillion tenge.

Natalya Godunova informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of auditing and expert-analytical activities slated for 2023, namely in heat and energy complex, in the ministry of industry and infrastructure development, ecology ministry, labour and social protection ministry, etc.

Upon completion of the meeting, the President set a number of tasks on further transformation of the Supreme Audit Chamber and development of the state audit system.