Natalya Godunova appointed Chairperson of Supreme Audit Chamber

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Natalya Godunova has been appointed Chairperson of the Supreme Audit Chamber of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press office.

In addition, Tlegen Kaskin and Ardak Tengebayev have been appointed members of the Supreme Audit Chamber.

Photo: gov.kz