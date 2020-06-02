Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    NASA warns about ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid approaching Earth

    2 June 2020, 14:45

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An asteroid, classified as «potentially dangerous» would approach Earth on June 6, NASA says on its website.

    According to the space agency, the diameter of the 163348 (2002 NN4) asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters, and it will dash past our planet at a distance of 5.1 million kilometers with a speed of 11.1 km/s, TASS reports.

    Currently, the astronomers have discovered over 8,000 asteroids of over 140 meters in diameter in the near-earth space, or within the radius of 7 million km. According to NASA experts, such celestial bodies are classified as «potentially dangerous.» The total number of large asteroids in the near-earth space might reach 25,000, according to Space.com.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Space
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships