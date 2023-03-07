NASA to launch new science mission to space station in March

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA plans to launch a new science mission to the International Space Station in March on studying heart diseases, life in space and more, the agency announced on Monday, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

It will be NASA's 27th SpaceX commercial resupply services mission. The mission, carried by the uncrewed Dragon spacecraft, will launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission will conduct research including examining how the heart changes in space, testing a student-designed camera mount, comparing surfaces that control biofilm formation, and studying life in space, according to NASA.