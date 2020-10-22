Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    NASA to announce 'exciting' discovery about Moon Monday

    22 October 2020, 19:36

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM NASA said Wednesday that it will announce an «exciting» new discovery about the Moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) on Monday.

    «This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration,» said the space agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The event will take place through a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT.

    «Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system,» said the agency.

    SOFIA is a modified Boeing 747SP aircraft that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Space Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships