Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

NASA to announce 'exciting' discovery about Moon Monday

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
22 October 2020, 19:36
NASA to announce 'exciting' discovery about Moon Monday

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM NASA said Wednesday that it will announce an «exciting» new discovery about the Moon from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) on Monday.

«This new discovery contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration,» said the space agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The event will take place through a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT.

«Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system,» said the agency.

SOFIA is a modified Boeing 747SP aircraft that flies high in the atmosphere to provide its nearly 9-foot telescope with a clear view of the universe and objects in our solar system.


World News   Space   Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre