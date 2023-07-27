Go to the main site
    NASA, SpaceX target August for launching 7th crew mission to space station

    27 July 2023, 14:40

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM NASA and SpaceX are targeting Aug. 17 to launch the seventh crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the agency said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

    The mission, codenamed «Crew-7», is the seventh rotational mission to the ISS for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

    SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is expected to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

    The Dragon capsule will carry NASA astronaut and Mission Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut and Pilot Andreas Mogensen, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov as mission specialists.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

