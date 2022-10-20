Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
NASA's Webb telescope captures portrait of Pillars of Creation
20 October 2022, 20:10

NASA's Webb telescope captures portrait of Pillars of Creation

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured the iconic Pillars of Creation, where new stars are forming within dense clouds of gas and dust, the agency said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The three-dimensional pillars look like majestic rock formations, but are far more permeable. These columns are made up of cool interstellar gas and dust that appear semi-transparent in near-infrared light, according to NASA.

Webb's new view of the Pillars of Creation, which were first made famous when imaged by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope in 1995, will help researchers revamp their models of star formation by identifying far more precise counts of newly formed stars, along with the quantities of gas and dust in the region, said NASA.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the world's premier space science observatory.

Webb will solve mysteries in the solar system, look beyond to distant worlds around other stars, and probe the mysterious structures and origins of our universe and our place in it, according to NASA.

Webb is an international program led by NASA with European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency.


Photo: news.cn

Read also
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
Nine new countries sign up for Global Offshore Wind Alliance at COP27
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive