NASA reveals first image of Jupiter's moon Europa by Juno spacecraft

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM NASA has revealed the first picture of Jupiter's ice-encrusted moon Europa, which was taken by the Juno spacecraft as it was flying by.

The image was captured during the solar-powered spacecraft's closest approach on Thursday at a distance of about 352 kilometers, Xinhua reports.

Europa is the sixth-largest moon in the solar system, slightly smaller than Earth's moon. Scientists think a salty ocean lies below a miles-thick ice shell, sparking questions about potential conditions capable of supporting life underneath Europa's surface.



