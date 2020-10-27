Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of moon

    27 October 2020, 19:30

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) has confirmed, for the first time, water on the sunlit surface of the moon, the agency announced on Monday.

    This discovery indicates that water may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to cold, shadowed places, said NASA, Xinhua reports.

    «We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope. We don't know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans,» NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted.

    SOFIA's follow-up flights will look for water in additional sunlit locations and during different lunar phases to learn more about how the water is produced, stored, and moved across the moon. The data will add to the work of future moon missions, to create the first water resource maps of the moon for future human space exploration, according to NASA.

    SOFIA is a joint project of NASA and the German Aerospace Center.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Space Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    More than 1 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj
    14 killed, 20 injured in passenger bus crash in Pakistan's Punjab
    Global food bill will rise to $1.98 trillion in 2023, up 1.5 percent from 2022: FAO
    UK experiencing 'serious' water supply issues, warn officials
    Popular
    1 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    5 Fitch Ratings upgrades KMG's rating to «BBB», outlook «Stable»