NASA astronaut wishes Kazakhstan Happy Independence Day from ISS

Kudrenok Tatyana
17 December 2021, 12:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - NASA astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei extended his congratulations to Kazakhstan on 30 years of its Independence and 30 years of friendship between Kazakhstan and the U.S., Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I am absolutely delighted to extend the warmest congratulations from me and my crewmates to Kazakhstan on the celebration of 30 Years of Independence as well as 30 years of U.S.-Kazakh relations,» Mark Vande Hei said.

He emphasized that 30 decades ago the United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan’s Independence, adding that since then the two nations have developed a strong and wide-ranging relationship which includes collaboration on space exploration.

«On two occasions I had the opportunity and privilege to launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to this magnificent orbital laboratory. Thanks to Kazakhstan’s support we continued our important work and the permanent human presence onboard the International Space Station (ISS),» the NASA astronaut noted.

In conclusion, he once again wished Kazakhstan happy 30 years of Independence and 30 years of friendship with the U.S.


Kazakhstan and USA   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
